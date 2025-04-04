NBA insider reveals what is motivating Anthony Davis most with Mavericks
Anthony Davis is coming off his best game with the Dallas Mavericks, putting up 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks while hitting a game-winner against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. He had been struggling since returning from his adductor strain last week, but Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of what he could be with the team when he's fully healthy.
But it's still clear that he's not quite 100%. The defensive energy isn't always there and he was struggling with his efficiency before Wednesday's explosion. So why is he pushing through the pain and playing?
"[Davis] is motivated by four different things," NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today. "He’s motivated to send a message to the fans. He’s motivated to send a message to his teammates, his new teammates, that this is going to be something to be invested in. He’s motivated to do something for Nico Harrison; the guy who he's known for decades, the guy who believed in him to make this trade. He wants to have his back as much as he can. And he wants to do it for himself. He wants to show everybody and show himself that he can still be the centerpiece of a franchise."
It's unlikely that the Mavericks will make a run in the postseason, but they'll at least have a chance to make the playoffs. They're pretty locked into the 9/10 game in the Play-In Tournament, as they're 6.5 games back of the Clippers in 8th place and 2.5 games ahead of the Suns in 11th, who are playing without Kevin Durant. Whether Davis can help back the Mavs into the playoff for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and whether that'll be good for the future of the franchise, is yet to be seen.
