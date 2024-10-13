3 Mavericks Making Cases for a Roster Spot
The Dallas Mavericks technically don't have any roster spots open, but Markieff Morris is on a non-guaranteed deal, and they could always waive a player from their two-way spot to make room for an exciting young player. They've had a few young players step up and give them quality minutes in the preseason and may decide to prioritize them over someone like Brandon Williams, one of three players on a two-way deal, as he's yet to play due to an injury.
Here are three young players on training camp deals who are playing their way into a possible roster spot.
1. Jazian Gortman
Jazian Gortman had an incredible first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 19 points and adding three assists, three rebounds, and four steals. While he played fewer minutes against the Jazz on Thursday, he still had six points and three assists. The Mavericks could use a young guard to develop, as Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie have one year remaining on their contracts. Gortman could force the Mavs to make a tough decision.
2. Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp was the tallest player in college basketball last season at 7'5", and while he still needs refinement in his offensive game, he is a shot-blocking machine. In two preseason games, he's already blocked five shots, including four against the Jazz. He could be another big they choose to develop.
3. Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller only played a few minutes against the Jazz but had a positive impact against the Grizzlies, scoring 11 points on 4/5 shooting. He was a five-year player in college, playing in-state for Texas A&M and TCU, and is a high-floor player should these choose to need more scoring on the wing.
