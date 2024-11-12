Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report at Golden State Warriors

Could the Mavericks get Dereck Lively II back this game?

Austin Veazey

Dec 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks start Group Play in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but the bigger storyline is Klay Thompson's return to play his former team. The Warriors have planned a special welcome for Thompson, who helped them win four championships as part of their dynasty run.

Dallas has been playing banged up the last few games but could be getting some pieces back for this important matchup. Sitting at 5-5, they can't afford to fall too far behind the West's leaders this early in the season.

READ MORE: Mavericks at Warriors: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Luka Doncic is probable with a left groin strain, Dereck Lively II is questionable with a right shoulder sprain, P.J. Washington is doubtful with a right knee sprain, and Dante Exum is out after having right wrist surgery. Maxi Kleber, who had been out with a right hamstring strain, is no longer listed on the injury report. They said on the broadcast against the Nuggets on Sunday that he likely could've played, but they wanted him to have a game of going through warmups and their halftime routine before playing him.

Doncic played 41 minutes on Sunday against the Nuggets when he was entering as questionable, so he should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup. Dereck Lively II said he's been feeling better after missing the last four games, a stretch where the Mavs have gone 1-3. The Mavs would love to have him back for this game.

The only player on Golden State's injury report is Andrew Wiggins, who is questionable with a lower back strain. He played 35 minutes against the OKC Thunder on Sunday night.

The Mavericks and Warriors will tip off on TNT around 9 p.m. CST.

READ MORE: Dereck Lively II Hopes to Play in Mavericks-Warriors

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News