Dallas Mavericks Injury Report at Golden State Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks start Group Play in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but the bigger storyline is Klay Thompson's return to play his former team. The Warriors have planned a special welcome for Thompson, who helped them win four championships as part of their dynasty run.
Dallas has been playing banged up the last few games but could be getting some pieces back for this important matchup. Sitting at 5-5, they can't afford to fall too far behind the West's leaders this early in the season.
Luka Doncic is probable with a left groin strain, Dereck Lively II is questionable with a right shoulder sprain, P.J. Washington is doubtful with a right knee sprain, and Dante Exum is out after having right wrist surgery. Maxi Kleber, who had been out with a right hamstring strain, is no longer listed on the injury report. They said on the broadcast against the Nuggets on Sunday that he likely could've played, but they wanted him to have a game of going through warmups and their halftime routine before playing him.
Doncic played 41 minutes on Sunday against the Nuggets when he was entering as questionable, so he should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup. Dereck Lively II said he's been feeling better after missing the last four games, a stretch where the Mavs have gone 1-3. The Mavs would love to have him back for this game.
The only player on Golden State's injury report is Andrew Wiggins, who is questionable with a lower back strain. He played 35 minutes against the OKC Thunder on Sunday night.
The Mavericks and Warriors will tip off on TNT around 9 p.m. CST.
