Jason Kidd Provides Luka Doncic & Klay Thompson Injury Updates
The Dallas Mavericks have a back-to-back on the road this weekend against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, but they've been playing without two of their biggest stars recently. Luka Doncic missed the last four games with a wrist strain, while Klay Thompson missed the last two with plantar fascia.
With two of his normal starters out of the rotation, Jason Kidd has found a way to keep the team winning, using some big games from Naji Marshall, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Quentin Grimes, but Kidd would prefer to have his team fully healthy.
READ MORE: 3 Mavericks Set Personal Records Against Knicks
Coach Kidd provided injury updates on both players to the media after practice on Friday ahead of their road trip. He said Luka Doncic practiced, saying he looks like Luka. Doncic will travel with the team this weekend, but Kidd said, "We'll see how he feels tomorrow," regarding his potential to play against the Jazz.
Klay Thompson did not practice, but Kidd said he was feeling better. The Mavericks hope he can be back soon.
Doncic will want to play against the Utah Jazz after they embarrassed the Mavericks two weeks ago. Dallas dropped to the Jazz in Salt Lake City 115-113 for their fourth-straight loss at the time. That loss sparked a team meeting immediately after the game, and the Mavs have been 6-1 since and are a win away on Tuesday from likely making the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.
READ MORE: Mavericks Veteran Will No Longer Play for National Team
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter