Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals why now is right time for Everton ownership

Kidd recently joined the ownership group for one of the Premier League's founding members.

Austin Veazey

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jason Kidd, head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, recently joined the Texas-based ownership group for the Premier League's Everton. Although Everton has struggled in recent years, they are one of the founding members of the iconic league, and with Kidd's season coaching ended prematurely, he jumped at the bit to get on board with Everton.

Many were confused by Kidd's decision to do this, but he explained it to the "Unfiltered Soccer" podcast with former USA soccer stars Tim Howard and Landon Donovan.

“A lot of people don't know that soccer was my first sport,” Kidd started. “That was the first sport that I was introduced to. So it's really my first love. And so, just understanding when I had this opportunity with the Friedkin group to be able to invest, I wanted to jump at it just because of the relationship that I have with that group. And it all came from playing golf, which is funny in a way… Maybe they felt bad for my golf game. But I think when you talk about having the opportunity to, when you talk about a historic club… The history, it's rich, it's exciting."

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kidd hopes his ownership tenure will go better than his most recent season with the Mavericks, where they missed the playoffs after making the NBA Finals the season before. Everton is currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings with 8 wins, 14 draws, and 12 losses.

