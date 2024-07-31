Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Jason Kidd Visits Steelers Training Camp to See Mike Tomlin

Joined by Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers training camp to connect with Mike Tomlin.

Grant Afseth

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts on the sidelines during the first half against the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts on the sidelines during the first half against the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During the NBA offseason, critical members of the Dallas Mavericks' leadership, including head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp to meet with Mike Tomlin.

Kidd shared his respect for Tomlin and wanted to learn what he could while visiting the Steelers. Pittsburgh has produced a 173-100-2 regular season record during Tomlin's tenure that began in 2007, with an 8-9 postseason record.

“As a coach, you always want to get better, and when you talk about the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin is the best," Kidd told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It's easy to see why many in the coaching world strongly respect Tomlin. He coached the Steelers to become champions with a Super Bowl victory in 2008 as a head coach after being a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

It's been a common practice for coaches in different sports to venture into training camps for teams in different leagues to learn what they can. The Mavericks have plenty of notable visitors during their training camp ahead of each NBA season. Those visitors are mainly local colleges or universities located in neighboring states.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow Grant Afseth on TwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Grant Afseth

GRANT AFSETH

Grant Afseth is a Dallas Mavericks reporter for MavericksGameday.com and an NBA reporter for NBA Analysis Network. He previously covered the Indiana Pacers and NBA for CNHI's Kokomo Tribune and various NBA teams for USA TODAY Sports Media Group. Follow him on Twitter (@grantafseth), Facebook (@grantgafseth), and YouTube (@grantafseth). You can reach Grant at grantafseth35@gmail.com.

Home/News