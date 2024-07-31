Mavericks' Jason Kidd Visits Steelers Training Camp to See Mike Tomlin
During the NBA offseason, critical members of the Dallas Mavericks' leadership, including head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp to meet with Mike Tomlin.
Kidd shared his respect for Tomlin and wanted to learn what he could while visiting the Steelers. Pittsburgh has produced a 173-100-2 regular season record during Tomlin's tenure that began in 2007, with an 8-9 postseason record.
“As a coach, you always want to get better, and when you talk about the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tomlin is the best," Kidd told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
It's easy to see why many in the coaching world strongly respect Tomlin. He coached the Steelers to become champions with a Super Bowl victory in 2008 as a head coach after being a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.
It's been a common practice for coaches in different sports to venture into training camps for teams in different leagues to learn what they can. The Mavericks have plenty of notable visitors during their training camp ahead of each NBA season. Those visitors are mainly local colleges or universities located in neighboring states.
