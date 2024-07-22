BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Use Final Roster Spot On Familiar Guard From LA Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks have used their final roster spot, choosing to bring back an old friend over re-signing Markieff Morris or some of the other names that have been floated around recently.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Mavericks are signing Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year deal, which will be his second stint with the team. They acquired him before the 2021-22 season in the Kristaps Porzingis trade before sending him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.
READ MORE: Markieff Morris is Considered a 'Lock' to Be Re-Signed By Mavericks"
Dinwiddie had a chance to sign with the Mavs last season after being bought out by the Toronto Raptors but chose to sign with the Lakers. In 28 games with the Lakers, he averaged just 6.8 PPG in 24 minutes per game.
Dinwiddie played the best basketball of his life with the Mavericks, averaging 17.1 PPG in 76 games in Dallas from 2021-23. He was an integral part of the team that made the run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and should give the Mavs another solid backup guard behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He'll also help elevate young guards like Jaden Hardy.
This uses the final roster spot for the Dallas Mavericks, but they could always waive someone or make a trade to make room to re-sign someone like Markieff Morris.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Dante Exum to Play for Australia at Paris Olympic Despite Injury
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter