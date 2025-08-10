Mavericks' Klay Thompson can get Christmas revenge on Warriors
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson has Dec. 25 circled on his calendar.
Not only is it Christmas Day, but it's the chance Thompson has to return to the Bay Area to take on his former team, the Golden State Warriors. CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger wrote about the upcoming rivalry game.
"Klay Thompson back in the Bay is always a special occasion, but there's also a chance that these teams will be ... not that good? The Warriors lit the league on fire after acquiring Jimmy Butler last season, but there's no telling whether they can keep that going with an aging roster and no meaningful offseason additions -- not yet, at least. If Steph Curry is healthy, however, he's well worth watching while you pile up the turkey and stuffing on your fourth plate of the day," Ward-Henninger wrote.
"Not to mention that this will be potential franchise savior Cooper Flagg's first Christmas Day appearance, and seeing how he and Anthony Davis mesh will be intriguing. Overall a fun matchup, but it just doesn't stack up to the others."
Thompson to face Curry on Christmas
Thompson built an incredible legacy with the Warriors, helping them win four championships from 2015-22.
Thompson is viewed as a future Hall-of-Famer, but he still has something to prove with the Mavericks, especially after seeing how last year ended.
Thompson played well in his four appearances against the Warriors last season, scoring in double figures in every contest and coming away with a 2-2 record. The Mavs lost the first meeting in November, but got revenge in December during the San Francisco games of the series.
In 2025, the Warriors and Mavs split the two games that took place in Dallas.
We don't know yet if this will be the first meeting between the two teams for the 2025-26 campaign, but fireworks are to be expected in the Bay Area on Christmas Day.
