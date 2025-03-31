Will Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford play in Mavericks-Nets?
The Dallas Mavericks return home after a four-game road trip to play the Brooklyn Nets again after the two teams just met in Brooklyn a week ago, And it looks like the Mavericks will be even healthier in this game than they were this game.
Dallas has ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), as well as two-way players Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams, who reached their 50-game activation limit, but that's it.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are probable to play on Monday. Davis and Martin have played in each of the last few games, while Gafford hasn't played since February 10th.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) is questionable to play. He hasn't played since mid-January, but both he and Gafford were listed as doubtful for the game on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.
Brooklyn will be without Noah Clowney (right ankle sprain), De'Anthony Melton (left ACL tear), Day'Ron Sharpe (right knee sprain), and Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), while Cam Johnson (lower back contusion) is questionable.
Dallas and Brooklyn will tip around 7:30 p.m. CST.
