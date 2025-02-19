Mavericks' Kyrie Irving could turn down Team USA in 2028 Olympics to play for Australia
There is a lot of anticipation for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, even if that's over three years away. Team USA put on a show in Paris last year in their Gold Medal performance, but the rest of the world is catching up and closing that gap. The United States still has a lot of talent, but some of that talent could be looking elsewhere.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been left off the USA Olympic team in the last two chances, having not played since the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. At 32 years old, he may only have one more Olympic experience left in the tank, and that could turn him to his home country.
At the 2025 NBA All-Star Game last weekend, Irving was asked about possibly playing for Team Australia in the 2028 Olympics. It seems like he wants to do it.
"We're in the process of that right now," Irving said to the media on Sunday. "Just trying to figure out what's going to be the best route for me to be eligible. There's a lot of paperwork in between that... Obviously, Team USA still has a decision to make. But for me, I'm just trying to do what's best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great."
Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia, when his dad was playing professionally there, before they moved back to the United States when Kyrie was two years old. But part of his recent journey has been embracing his heritage, including Native American-inspired sneakers (his mother was half Native American from the Lakota tribe).
Team Australia got the bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, their first-ever medal in men's basketball, but finished 6th in 2024 in Paris. They have an aging roster, but even a player like an older Kyrie Irving could make a huge difference in a few years.
