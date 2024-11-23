Kyrie Irving Sends Message to Luka Doncic After Big Win vs. Nuggets

Dallas Basketball

Dallas was able to pick up a big win over the Nuggets without their biggest star

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a big win on Friday night, surviving a late comeback attempt to knock off the Denver Nuggets 123-120. Dallas was without Luka Doncic, who is missing at least a week with a wrist strain, but they were able to get great contributions from PJ Washington and Naji Marshall to lift them to a win.

Kyrie Irving, who was faced with double teams for most of the game, made sure Doncic didn't feel excluded as he sat at home in Dallas, recovering.

“We miss you, hermano," Irving said in a postgame interview on SportsCenter. "Hopefully, at home, you’re happy, man. This is definitely one for him…”

Doncic has had a sluggish start to the season by his standards but had his most efficient game of the season on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the game he hurt his wrist. He hasn't had the ball in his hands as much as he has in the past, and that's taken some adjustment.

Irving finished Friday's game with 19 points, six assists, and six rebounds after scoring 43 points against the Nuggets the last time these two played a few games ago. Denver made it known they didn't want Irving beating them, so he let everyone else step up.

