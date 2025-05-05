Mavericks, Lakers could make another trade this offseason
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will forever be intertwined as trade partners after the Luka Doncic deal, but they may have another deal up their sleeves.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon believes that the Mavs and Lakers could make another deal this summer surrounding center Daniel Gafford.
Mavs, Lakers making another deal?
“Let me throw one at you. This is pure hypothetical, me trying to be GM, figure out things that might make sense,” MacMahon told The Hoop Collective podcast h/t NBA Analysis Network writer Bergas Agung.
“The Mavericks quietly sniffed around the value of Daniel Gafford before this deadline. It certainly would make sense for them to do that this summer.”
The Mavs could make a deal with the Lakers with Rui Hachimura in mind as the main piece returning to Dallas.
“I could at least put something together that would at least be intriguing for the Mavericks," MacMahon said.
“Rui, all those picks that they’ve got to give up, a swap or two, I can put something together to make sense to both sides.”
Harrison's next move will be a big one regardless of what it is. It will show how the Mavs will respond to the fallout of the Doncic trade, therefore it needs to be a deal where Dallas walks away with the best player.
If Hachimura is in the deal, one could argue that the Mavs get better, but it's too early to tell.
