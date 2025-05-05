Dallas Basketball

Mavericks, Lakers could make another trade this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers could have more trade talks with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will forever be intertwined as trade partners after the Luka Doncic deal, but they may have another deal up their sleeves.

ESPN insider Tim MacMahon believes that the Mavs and Lakers could make another deal this summer surrounding center Daniel Gafford.

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the Dallas Mavericks media day
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the Dallas Mavericks media day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs, Lakers making another deal?

“Let me throw one at you. This is pure hypothetical, me trying to be GM, figure out things that might make sense,” MacMahon told The Hoop Collective podcast h/t NBA Analysis Network writer Bergas Agung.

“The Mavericks quietly sniffed around the value of Daniel Gafford before this deadline. It certainly would make sense for them to do that this summer.”

The Mavs could make a deal with the Lakers with Rui Hachimura in mind as the main piece returning to Dallas.

“I could at least put something together that would at least be intriguing for the Mavericks," MacMahon said.

“Rui, all those picks that they’ve got to give up, a swap or two, I can put something together to make sense to both sides.”

Harrison's next move will be a big one regardless of what it is. It will show how the Mavs will respond to the fallout of the Doncic trade, therefore it needs to be a deal where Dallas walks away with the best player.

If Hachimura is in the deal, one could argue that the Mavs get better, but it's too early to tell.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

