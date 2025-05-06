Mavericks land son of 14-year veteran in mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks have a lottery pick on the horizon for the 2025 NBA Draft, and they could look to use it on one of college basketball's top players.
The Mavericks could have the opportunity to give a player the chance to follow in his father's footsteps into the NBA.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavs selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.
Richardson to the Mavs?
"Scouts admired Jase Richardson's scoring efficiency and decision-making, which could help a team like the Mavericks see a more NBA-ready prospect. He managed to produce consistently on low usage, making open threes, picking the right spots to attack and finishing plays with advanced adjustments and instincts at the rim," Wasserman wrote.
"But It also became clear that he offers more creativity than the numbers suggest. Richardson was one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers whose self-creation shined more and more as his role increased."
Richardson, son of 14-year NBA veteran Jason, played at his dad's alma mater in Michigan State. Jason helped the school win the 2000 NCAA Championship with Tom Izzo at the helm. Nearly a quarter-century later, Jase was coached by Izzo.
Jason was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft with the No. 5 overall pick, and he spent his first six seasons in the league in the Bay Area. He followed that up with stops with the Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
Now, Jase will get a chance to continue his dad's legacy, and it might be with the Mavs.
