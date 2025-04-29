Former Maverick Steve Nash to join Dirk Nowitzki on NBA's Amazon studio show
Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash are teaming up once again.
The two former Dallas Mavericks stars will be co-hosts on the new Amazon NBA studio show alongside Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks, per NBA insider Marc Stein.
READ MORE: NBA champion thinks Luka Doncic's Lakers-Wolves performances vindicates Mavs trade
Nash and Nowitzki were teammates in Dallas from 1998-2004 and had a mostly successful stint, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2003 and going 222-106 from 2000-2004. Both were acquired during the 1998 NBA Draft, with Don Nelson moving down from 6th to 9th in the Draft to get Nowitzki and Pat Garrity, then using Garrity combined with some other players and a future draft pick to get Nash from the Phoenix Suns.
The two stars became best friends in their time in Dallas, with Nash helping Nowitzki acclimate to the United States when Nowitzki admitted he felt out of place and was thinking about moving back to Germany.
Mark Cuban has called letting Steve Nash walk in the 2004 offseason as a free agent his biggest regret, as there were concerns about Nash's ability to elevate a franchise with his back issues as he got into his 30s. Nash responded to that by winning the next two MVP awards in 2005 and 2006 as the key cog in the iconic 7 Seconds or Less offense with the Phoenix Suns.
Dallas had more success after letting Nash walk, making the NBA Finals in 2006, Nowitzki winning MVP in 2007, and eventually winning the NBA championship in 2011. But there will always be questions about what the two could've done together had Nash stayed in Dallas.
This will be Nowitzki's first real involvement in the NBA since retiring. He held something of a consultant/advisor role with the Mavs, but he's been "turned off" by the franchise with how they've operated recently, from letting go of athletic trainer Casey Smith and the Luka Doncic trade.
Meanwhile, Nash has been around the NBA for the last decade or so since retiring, going from a player development consult with the Golden State Warriors during their run in the late 2010s to the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-2022. Although he wasn't very successful as a coach leading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he's still highly regarded around the league. He's currently hosting Season 2 of the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James.
READ MORE: 2011 Mavs NBA Champion can 'see the vision' with Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter