Mavericks linked to $18 million Raptors guard in trade rumor
The Dallas Mavericks are going to assess their roster to see how they can make improvements in the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Mavs could look to target Toronto Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji in a trade.
READ MORE: Mavericks guard gets brutally honest about fanbase's disappointment
Agbaji on the move?
"It took some time for Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick in 2022, to carve out that niche, but he thrived in that role for the Raptors this season. His 10.4 points, 49.8 field-goal percentage and 39.9 three-point percentage were all career-highs, and his plus-0.1 defensive estimated plus/minus was a respectable 65th percentile mark, per Dunks & Threes," Buckley writes.
"Maybe that makes Toronto hesitant to give him up, but it's hard to image he's off-limits. His two previous seasons were less productive (and less efficient) than this, and his future ones could be more expensive since he's extension-eligible this summer.
"He might be worthy of a relatively significant investment from the Mavs given their need to win sooner rather than later. He offers far more flexibility on defense than the version of Klay Thompson that Dallas received, and Agbaji is a more reliable long-range shooter than Naji Marshall."
If the Mavs can get Agbaji at a discount, it should certainly be something general manager Nico Harrison and the front office looks into.
READ MORE: NBA insider reveals tension with key Maverick's injury
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter