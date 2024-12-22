Mavericks Made Right Call Letting Offseason's 'Priority' Walk
Following the Dallas Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals and entering free agency, General Manager Nico Harrison had one thing he called "priority 1A and 1B;" re-signing Derrick Jones Jr. Jones was a starter throughout their playoff run, emerging as a key point-of-attack defender on the perimeter. While his offense came and went, he was as good of a minimum signing as you could ask for.
But Jones switched agents around when free agency was starting, making negotiations difficult. Dallas turned their attention to Naji Marshall, formerly of the New Orleans Pelicans, and signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal, while Jones skipped town for the LA Clippers, signing a three-year, $30 million contract.
The Mavericks and Clippers just played two straight games in Dallas on December 19th and 21st, giving us a head-to-head matchup between Marshall and Jones. Derrick Jones Jr. entered Thursday's game as questionable to play, but he ended up starting and playing in both games.
In these two games combined, Jones had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks, shooting 5/10 from the floor and 2/6 from three. Meanwhile, Naji Marshall had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, shooting 8/20 from the floor and 3/7 from three.
The biggest difference between the two players is Marshall's ability to create his own shot, while Jones almost exclusively relies on other players to open the floor for him. Marshall was coming off missing a few games with an upper respiratory infection and was still the more effective player between the two. And in a day and age where every dollar matters to stay under the new tax aprons, having Marshall at a cheaper price is huge.
Derrick Jones Jr. was a solid player for the Mavericks during their run to the NBA Finals, but Dallas found a way to get a cheaper upgrade who also mainly comes off the bench. They won this deal despite missing out on their top priority.
