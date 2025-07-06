'Generational'... Kyrie Irving shows love to former first-overall pick
Kyrie Irving is a true 1-of-1 talent. There has never been anyone in the NBA who has Irving's collection of ball-handling, shooting, and finishing, especially as a 6'2" guard. He's been able to keep up a high level of production for over a decade, another rarity for smaller point guards.
Irving's special skill set is the reason he went first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. Point guards rarely go at the top of the draft, but he was the second in a row with John Wall, who went first in 2010.
Irving made sure to show love to John Wall on a recent stream, something he's done a lot as he recovers from ACL surgery, saying what they did going back-to-back as top overall picks may never happen again.
"Let me give John [Wall] his flowers. He definitely set a precedent, set the example the year before as a #1 pick, being a point guard, everything you could want, and an exciting guard in the NBA... For us to go back-to-back as point guards in the NBA, that was generational. I don't think it'll ever be a run like that again of two PGs going back-to-back #1 picks in the best league in the world."
Since then, the only point guards to go first overall were Ben Simmons in 2016, Markelle Fultz in 2017, and Cade Cunningham in 2021. Cunningham is a bigger guard, so it makes sense for him to go first, but Simmons and Fultz going back-to-back is likely the last we'll see of that for a long time.
