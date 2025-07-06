Mavericks make major announcement on star Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving was one of the lone bright spots last season during a tumultuous Mavericks campaign, and even he suffered a devastating, season-ending ACL injury on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings that put the final nail in the coffin for Dallas in 2024-25.
In the aftermath of the disastrous Luka Doncic trade, many fans had abandoned the franchise, but hope came in the form of a miraculous lottery win that resulted in the selection of Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. With that in play, supporters began to warm back up to the franchise, even if they don't approve of the organization's leadership or front office.
The franchise took another step in earning back the fanbase's trust today as they announced that they re-signed the aforementioned Irving, bringing back badly needed star power from a scoring and distribution perspective. Though he will not play until late January at the earliest, it was a bit of good news that the Dallas brass needed to coax the Dallas faithful back.
Though the details of the contract were not made publicly available at the time, sources have said the deal will be $119 million over three years after he declined his $43 million player option earlier this offseason. The restructuring of his contract provides flexibility for Dallas as they contend with the new collective bargaining agreement, where the team's cap management will be of the utmost importance.
Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last year over 50 contests while shooting 47% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. He will be entering the 15th season of his Hall-of-Fame career, which both sides hope culminates in more playoff success after a trip to the NBA Finals in 2024.
