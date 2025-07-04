Dallas Mavericks make awesome debut of Cooper Flagg in uniform
The Dallas Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, where they instantly revealed his new jersey at the team's Draft Watch Party at the American Airlines Center. He'll wear the No. 32, the same number he wore in high school, the same number his mom wore.
Flagg signed his contract with the Mavericks on Wednesday, which is expected to be for four years, $62.7 million, the last two years being team options, as all first-round picks have. They've also announced that he'll be playing in the NBA Summer League, starting next week, as Jason Kidd wants to play him at point guard to make him "uncomfortable."
Dallas also took Cooper Flagg through a photoshoot, debuting his new look. He's just the 14th player in Mavericks history to wear 32, the last being Marquese Chriss. Some of the better players to wear it in franchise history are Detlef Schrempf, Herb Williams, and Jamal Mashburn.
Flagg will be utilized in all sorts of ways early in his career as Kyrie Irving works his way back from his ACL surgery. If Flagg shows the ball-handling flashes in the Summer League that has Jason Kidd believin Flagg can be the second-coming of Grant Hill, the Mavs could roll out some massive lineups until Irving returns.
Cooper Flagg is the perfect prospect to help bridge the gap between the present with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, to the future. His jersey should be very popular in Dallas and in Maine, as Mavs fans recover from the Luka Doncic trade.
