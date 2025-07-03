Ex-Mavericks coach breaks silence after leaving for Orlando Magic
Dallas Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod announced his intentions to leave the organization to join the Orlando Magic after nine years with the Mavs. He'll join Jahmal Mosley, a former Mavericks assistant, in Orlando, and Mosley played a key part in recruiting Shammgod to Dallas.
It's an upgrade for Shammgod, as he'll go from a player development coach to an official assistant coach with the Magic. It is a blow to the Mavericks, though, as Shammgod was a beloved figure among the team, and has one of the most iconic crossovers in basketball history, a move the NBA players still try to replicate.
Shammgod took to Instagram to thank the Mavericks for his years with the team, calling Mark Cuban one of the best owners in sports (noticing how he didn't say anything about the current owners).
"Today was a bitter sweet day for me I had 9 amazing years 2016-2025 with the Dallas Mavs thought I would be here forever. I want to thank all the coaches and players I got to work with for those year. Want to thank the fans and the people of Dallas for embracing a guy for New York and making me feel at home. Also want to thank Mark Cuban one of the best owner in sports for giving me a chance and believing in me. Most of all I want to thank you for being an even better person. Last but not least I want to thank the WHOLE ORGANIZATION and all the relationships I built in Dallas thank you.
"Now for Orlando Magic thank you for this opportunity to grow in my career and help go to the next level. Coach Mose and all the coaching staff /organization Thank you. FOR BELIEVING IN ME."
The Mavericks are focusing on finding their new player development coach. Initial rumors indicated they'd be going after Phil Handy, but the New York Knicks are interested in adding the three-time champion coach as well.
