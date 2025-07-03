Mavericks reveal Summer League roster featuring Cooper Flagg
The NBA Summer League starts in a week in Las Vegas, with the Dallas Mavericks kicking it off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cooper Flagg will be the star of the show as the first overall pick in a hyped draft class, and nearly all of his games will be on national TV, a unique experience for the Summer League.
Dallas also signed a priority undrafted free agent to a two-way contract, Ryan Nembhard, who will also be participating in the Summer League. He had draftable grade from most NBA draft evaluators, but there may have been some agent work involved so that Nembhard could choose Dallas, a team that needs quality point guard play.
The Dallas Mavericks announced their full Summer League roster on Thursday afternoon, with a few familiar faces on the roster. The head coach will be Josh Broghamer, who has been with the team since 2023.
Jason Kidd said the plan is for Cooper Flagg to play a lot of point guard in an effort to make him "uncomfortable," but they will also need his playmaking next season, so developing those skills will be important.
Miles Kelly and Ryan Nembhard were signed to two-way contracts immediately after the NBA Draft, so they should be on the Mavs' main roster in some capacity next season, as well as Cooper Flagg, obviously. They still have one two-way spot remaining, and there are a lot of people contending for that spot.
Matthew Cleveland and Moussa Cisse were among the players signed to Exhibit-10 contracts, meaning if and when they're waived, the team retains that player's G-League rights. Cleveland started his career at Florida State for two seasons before transferring to Miami for the final two.
Jamarion Sharp was on the Summer League team last year and played in the preseason. He's a skinny giant at 7'5" and 235 pounds, but he had 95 blocks in 29 games for the Texas Legends. Fans wanted the team to sign him when the Mavs were going through all of their frontcourt injuries, but they went for guys like Kylor Kelley and Kai Jones instead.
The team also features Melvin Ajinca, who was the team's second-round pick in 2024. He stayed overseas last year and could remain a draft-and-stash even after this Summer League. His three-point shot didn't develop enough last season, even if he still profiles as a 3&D player at some point.
There are two local products: Zhuric Phelps from Texas A&M (started his career at SMU) and Matt Cross from SMU. The funniest addition is yet another Jaylin Williams, who has no relation to the ones on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
