Dallas Mavericks make Cooper Flagg contract announcement
The Dallas Mavericks haven't had too busy of an offseason in terms of roster movement. They drafted Cooper Flagg first overall and agreed to terms to sign D'Angelo Russell to round out the roster. Barring a trade to open up another roster spot, Dallas' roster is set for the 2025-26 season.
Flagg is getting ready to participate in the NBA Summer League for Dallas, starting on July 10th, but the Mavericks had to do one thing before that.
The Dallas Mavericks announced on Wednesday that Cooper Flagg has signed his NBA rookie contract. Although the terms of the deal weren't made available by the team, the rookie scale expects it to be a four-year, $62.7 million contract, with $28 million guaranteed in the first two seasons. As with all first-round contracts, the last two years are team options, and it's hard to imagine those not being picked up.
Flagg's expected cap hit of $13.8 million for the 2025-26 season will be the sixth-highest on the Mavs this season behind Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington. His contract will be a bargain throughout the life of the deal if he lives up to his billing, especially due to how much money he's helped generate already.
Dallas was on the verge of losing season ticket holders and sponsorships from the fallout of the Luka Doncic trade, but landing Flagg brought back some season ticket holders and brought some new sponsors on board. Pair that with the jersey sales he'll have in Dallas, and he should be able to make up for his contract quickly.
