NBA insider provides latest on Jason Kidd's situation with Mavericks
The Jason Kidd contract saga has dragged on much longer than anyone anticipated. It started when rumors started spreading that the New York Knicks were interested in trying to pry Kidd out of Dallas. Those rumors continued to spread, even after the Knicks submitted an official request to the Dallas Mavericks to interview him, which was quickly shot down.
It was believed that Kidd was searching for another new contract extension, despite just getting one after the NBA Finals run last season and missing the playoffs this year.
NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on one of his latest Substacks that the Mavericks are expected to extend Kidd's contract before the start of the 2025-26 season, but it may not come until later in the offseason.
There isn't a lot of motivation from Dallas' side to get this done other than to keep Kidd happy and keep the stability that is much needed. The coaching staff has seen a lot of turnover already this offseason, and when you're bringing in a young talent like Cooper Flagg, having stability is very important.
From Kidd's perspective, it seems he wasn't happy with being the only spokesperson for the team last year after the infamous Luka Doncic trade, and maybe he's looking for a new extension because of that. There was a clear lack of a consistent message from the team in the final few months of the season, and a lot of fans hung on every word Kidd said since that was all they were given. He even skipped a press conference after Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL because he just needed to collect his thoughts.
