Mavericks make desperate move to try to win back fanbase
The Dallas Mavericks have seen a massive downfall in fan support since the team surprisingly traded away Luka Doncic. The city had adopted Doncic as one of its own, and to see him cast away to the side has left fans wondering why they should even support the Mavericks.
In a move to try and win back the fans, the Mavs announced late Friday night that they would be providing tickets to the Play-In Tournament to all season ticket members if they were to host the 9/10 game of the Play-In.
Below is the statement provided by the Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks announced an additional benefit to thank their loyal Club Maverick Members (CMMs) by providing Play-In Tournament tickets for all accounts this season. CMMs will receive tickets to the Play-In Tournament game hosted at American Airlines Center if the Mavs remain ninth in the Western Conference standings, ensuring that the team's most dedicated fans will be present to create an electric home-court advantage during this crucial postseason opportunity.- Dallas Mavericks
'This is our way to say thank you to our fans for their dedication to the team, whether they've been with us for 4 years or over 40 years' said Rick Welts, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. 'We want them at AAC, rowdy, proud, and loud, bringing the energy to the building and supporting their Mavs!
The Play-In Tournament, now in its fifth season as an official part of the NBA postseason structure, has become a critical pathway to the playoffs. If the Dallas Mavericks remain in ninth place in the Western Conference, they will host a Play-In game on Wednesday, April 16 on ESPN (time TBD). The 10th-place team in the tournament does not host a home game.
If the Mavericks' position is clinched, season ticket holders will be contacted directly by their Club Maverick Member representative with details on how to claim Play-In tickets.
Dallas is currently in line to be the 9th seed, as they don't have a realistic chance to catch the 8th seed, are they are slightly ahead of the Sacramento Kings in 10th. However, it would be typical of the 2025-26 Mavericks for the front office to promise something and not even be able to follow through on it because they fall to the 10th seed.
The Mavericks only have four games remaining, including Luka Doncic's return to the American Airlines Center on April 9th. They also have games coming up against the lowly Toronto Raptors and the sinking Memphis Grizzlies, who Dallas could meet again in the Play-In if things break the right way.
