Mavericks Must Capitalize On Current Situation
The Dallas Mavericks are well-positioned for the 2024-25 NBA season. After a successful campaign, having made the NBA Finals with the help of a strong trade deadline, the Mavericks got even better during the offseason.
One thing has been proven since Dallas paired Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic -- the team needs to capitalize on the star-studded duo. Doncic is a franchise talent that will go down as one of the best of his generation, as he's already building an elite resume early in his career.
Irving, on the other hand, is playing on borrowed time. He's still shown that he's the elite scorer he's always been, but he's 32 years old and reaching a point where most players begin to see regression.
READ MORE: 5 Dallas Mavericks Make NBA Top 100 List
The Mavericks understand they're capable of winning an NBA Championship, led by the two elite offensive talents, as they were sure to upgrade the roster this offseason. One key addition brings much-needed floor spacing and experience.
Dallas went out and signed elite sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Despite being 34 years old, Thompson helped the Golden State Warriors to the fourth championship of their dynasty run, doing so after suffering two major injuries a few years prior.
The move to sign Thompson, adding an incredible floor-spacer alongside Doncic and Irving, certainly signals the Mavericks are willing to get aggressive to raise a second banner in the franchise's history.
By the time Irving and Thompson play out their contracts, the team will have to figure out how to put a contending-level team around Doncic. His two biggest co-stars will be on their way to the end of their careers, and Dallas will need to reload.
Until then, there's an opening for the Mavericks to build a perennial contender, and they certainly must capitalize. Doncic is a generational talent and will continue to keep the franchise a relevant team, but continuing to put the right pieces around him will be crucial moving forward.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson to Participate in Dirk Nowitzki's Charity Event
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.