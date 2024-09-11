Mavericks Teammates Show Out in Private Workouts
It may be the offseason, but to guys like Klay Thompson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, that just means more time to work on their games and prepare for the 2024 season.
The two Dallas Mavericks teammates were seen playing in the Rico Hines private runs this weekend, alongside plenty of other NBA talents. The video can be seen below.
Rico Hines, a former UCLA guard and current assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers, runs his games with tight rules – first team to seven, old-school scoring (meaning no threes), plus a winner's court, a loser's court, and a loser's loser's court – as he says, "don't spend all day on that third court."
Plenty of NBA talents were on the floor for the games, including two Mavericks, Klay Thompson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, as well as former Mav and current LA Clipper Derrick Jones Jr. Some other players in attendance were Philadelphia 76ers power forward/center Montrezl Harrell, NBA Academy/former G League Ignite guard Thierry Darlan, LA Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr., UCLA guard Trent Perry, former USC and current Salt Lake City Stars guard Pe'Shon Howard, and a host of other high-level talents.
As far as the performances go, Prosper was impressive in demonstrating his handle and seemingly newfound jump shot, which he showed off throughout the game. Thompson looked more athletic than people had been giving credit, making plays off the dribble and hitting shots that were not simply catch-and-shoot threes. There were a couple of assists between the two Dallas wings, one of which led to a nice bank shot for Thompson off of a Prosper pass.
Overall, it's good to see the teammates making plays together, even if it is an open gym scrimmage. The work ethic for a veteran like Thompson is impressive, as he's entering his 12th season and still putting in the offseason work.
