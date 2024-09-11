5 Dallas Mavericks Make NBA Top 100 List
The NBA season is a little over a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to retain their title as Western Conference Champions. They've reloaded around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving by bringing in Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Dallas hopes those pieces are enough to lift them to a championship.
HoopsHype has released its annual Top 100 list for the 2024-25 season, ranking who they think the best players in the NBA will be this season by polling their staffers. They've gone position by position already this offseason, but this is the ranking of every player and position. Five Mavericks made their top 100, led by Luka Doncic in 2nd place.
New addition Klay Thompson started their list at 100, as they believe he'll see more open spacing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving setting things up for him. He may not be the player he once was but HoopsHype believes he'll still be a quality starter for the Mavs.
Just ahead of Thompson was Dereck Lively II in 99th, who made the list despite the potential he's splitting playing time with Daniel Gafford next season. His 1.39 points per possession on rolls to the basket gives the young center a high floor, and HoopsHype believes he can be even better than that.
Still in the 90s, P.J. Washington checked in at 94 with HoopsHype believing he'll have a better season now that he has an offseason under his belt to refine his jumpshot and familiarize himself with the system. The Mavs' acquiring him at last season's trade deadline was a big reason for their defensive jump at the end of the season.
Kyrie Irving was a little lower than expected, landing at 33rd on their list. The three players directly in front of him were Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jimmy Butler. Part of the reason for his lower ranking is his availability in the regular season, as he hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19 with the Celtics. His numbers were great last year, HoopsHype just wants to see him on the floor more.
Doncic was only behind Nikola Jokic in their rankings, but there was some disagreement among their staff. Doncic has a real possibility of taking home his first MVP this season after being snubbed of the honor last season. He has the most talent around him that he's ever had, thanks to Nico Harrison's roster management, and this could be a special season for the Slovenian.
The biggest surprise was seeing Irving ranked 33rd, but their injury reasons make some sense. The only player that could've been included is Daniel Gafford, who also had a big impact on the team following his acquisition last March, but Lively has the higher ceiling between the two.
