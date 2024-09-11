Klay Thompson to Participate in Dirk Nowitzki's Charity Event
Klay Thompson is continuing to put himself in the good graces of Dallas Mavericks fans. After signing a 3-year, $50 million contract this offseason to leave the Golden State Warriors in favor of Dallas, Thompson has been all in on the lore of the Mavericks, even showing up for a workout in a throwback Dirk Nowitzki jersey.
Thompson has been confirmed as a participant in Dirk Nowitzki's 6th annual charity tennis event, according to the "Ben & Skin Show." The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will hold the charity event in Dallas this coming Saturday, the 14th. Luka Doncic has been featured in some of the promotions, so he's likely to attend as well.
Nowitzki established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history with the Mavericks, winning an MVP in 2007 and a championship in 2011, and sits sixth all-time in total points. Thompson has been an admirer from afar of the Big German, even giving him a great message when Nowitzki's jersey was retired by the Mavs against the Warriors in 2022.
Thompson hopes to be the missing piece for the Mavericks. They made an improbable run to the NBA Finals last year before losing to the Celtics and believe adding Thompson's proficiency as an outside shooter can make a big difference in the offense.
Tickets remain on sale for the event for $65, which can be purchased here.
