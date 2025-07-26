Mavericks, Knicks, Warriors may still have interest in LeBron James
The LeBron James relocation rumors continue to persist. It all started when he opted into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers about a month ago, but then his agent, Rich Paul, gave a statement to ESPN that sounded a lot like his camp saying they would try to look for other options if they didn't believe the team was doing enough to win now.
That fueled all sorts of trade rumors, but trying to find a team willing to trade significant pieces for a soon-to-be 41-year-old on the last year of his contract was hard to come by, but some teams were named as suitors.
One such team was the Dallas Mavericks, as they have four former teammates and four former coaches of James. It would've taken four salaries, at least, to match the numbers, so a trade quickly became ruled out. However, it has been said a few times that the Mavericks would be interested if James were bought out by the Lakers for whatever reason.
NBA insider Marc Stein provided an update on James' situation, stating the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors would also be suitors if, for some reason, James were bought out.
"I believe that the Warriors and the Knicks would be right there with the Mavericks IFFFF James became available via buyout. Yet I will stress again that I can't imagine a buyout happening this summer no matter how much it's been discussed in the media. What incentive do the Lakers have to participate in a buyout?...I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he's looking for a last hurrah elsewhere."
It still seems incredibly unlikely that LeBron James will play for anyone except the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but if he were to continue playing after this season, he would still have plenty of options.
