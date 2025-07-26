Kyrie Irving makes honest Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, LeBron James statement
Kyrie Irving is an NBA legend, a nine-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA and one of the most popular individual players of the last 20 years. His style and ability have helped define a young generation of hoopers who admire his handle and ability to be both a scorer and a facilitator.
Even the best players take inspiration from their contemporaries, and Kyrie Irving is no different in that regard. He recently spoke on a Twitch stream about some of his biggest basketball influences, specifically stars he had personally played with, referencing a few different ones.
The list of co-stars runs long – he has played with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Klay Thompson. He spoke to this point: "They have, in their own ways, inspired me to continue to work on my craft at a high level. Specifically, Bron and KD. Obviously Kobe is No. 1 for me on that board of being inspired, but Bron, KD, J-Kidd, Vince Carter, Tim Duncan, Reggie Miller, Hakeem Olajuwon — just guys that I could think of off the top of my head," he said.
"There were a lot of guys that really inspired me, some of greatest of all time on your team. I don't take it for granted, ever. Not one second that I take it for granted. I wish I could win it with everybody on the highest level," he stated, talking about how he was honored to play with some of the game's greats.
He spoke specifically of his Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant: "The duo...of me and [Durant] will never be topped in terms of being on the court with somebody that special. So let me get that disclaimer out...I've played with a lot of great players, but playing with KD...one of the best of all time."
Irving helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers capture their first NBA Title in 2016, overcoming a 3-1 deficit in one of the most thrilling NBA Finals in history. He also, alongside Luka Doncic, led the Mavericks to their first Finals appearance in over a decade in 2024, where they lost to the Boston Celtics. He is recovering from an ACL injury, and will likely return to play for Dallas sometime in late January or early February.
