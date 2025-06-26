Mavericks' Nico Harrison finally addresses Jason Kidd-Knicks rumors
The New York Knicks are still searching for a head coach in a process that has now lasted through the NBA Finals and NBA Draft. They dismissed Tom Thibodeau despite making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 15 years.
Of the many head coaches they tried to chase, they've seemed stuck on Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks. They submitted the request to interview him and were immediately denied, but rumors persisted that they weren't done chasing after Kidd.
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison addressed the media after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and was asked about the Jason Kidd-Knicks rumors. And it seems they're over once and for all.
“Yes, he will be the coach next season,” Harrison said when asked to expand on the rumors. “I thought I shut that down.”
The Mavericks may have denied the Knicks' initial request, but it was far from shutting things down. Some of the other coaches the Knicks reached out to were given contract extensions, and the other coaches haven't been brought back up in their search for a reason. But Jason Kidd was.
New York could've always given the Mavericks a trade offer to think about, but once assistant coach Sean Sweeney left for the San Antonio Spurs, there may not have been a coach out there that Dallas would've been interested in as a replacement.
With Kidd officially off the board, the Knicks will continue to pivot. They've recently interviewed newly fired former head coaches Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and Pelicans assistant James Borrego.
