Mavericks' Nico Harrison has insane disagreement about Luka Doncic

Tim MacMahon: "Luka was gonna sign the supermax. Why didn't you sign him and then if you really wanted to trade him [...]" |

Nico: "Well there's no guarantee he would sign a supermax" | MacMahon: "He has guaranteed it, he was bawling on the bench" |

Nico: "Well like I said, we… pic.twitter.com/17n1nYhooI