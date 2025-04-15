Mavericks' Nico Harrison has insane disagreement about Luka Doncic
On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Mavericks held a media session in relation to the upcoming Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. In a tense interview, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison doubled and tripled down on his absolutely baffling decision to trade franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN pressed him on the Doncic situation, and he gave an even more embarrassing answer. MacMahon put forward to Harrison that Doncic would have "signed the supermax," asking why he did not sign him before trading him away.
In classic Harrison fashion, he continued to incorrectly claim that Doncic would not have signed. "There's no gaurantee he would sign a supermax," said the GM of Doncic. MacMahon continued to push back against this point: "He has guaranteed it. He was bawling on the bench."
Harrison disagreed with the notion, saying, "Well like I said, we can agree to disagree," continuing down the path of ignoring reality and being openly incorrect about a situation that has destroyed an entire franchise.
Doncic was asked in his introductory press conference with the Lakers if he gave any indication that he wouldn't have signed the supermax extension, which he vehemently denied. He has said many times that he loves Dallas and the fanbase and that he wanted to play his entire career for the Mavericks. But he had the choice ripped away from him.
The move drew widespread criticism for its short-sightedness. Fans, analysts, and even fellow NBA players have trashed the deal, including Trae Young and Anthony Edwards. The Mavericks finished under .500 for just the second time since Doncic's rookie year.
