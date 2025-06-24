Mavericks predicted to shockingly trade $189 million star
The Dallas Mavericks are no stranger to bold trades, and they could look to make another one or two as they attempt to build their roster around Cooper Flagg and the future.
This could spell the beginning of the end for Anthony Davis in his tenure with the Mavs.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale predicts the Mavs will trade Davis by the end of the 2025-26 season.
Davis could be traded again
"Anthony Davis fits the "Defense over everything" ideology revered by Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison. He no longer fits the long-term direction of the organization," Favale wrote.
"Winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes materially changes the Mavs' arc. He isn't some add-on you attempt to integrate. He is the cornerstone around whom you build out everything and everyone else.
"Plopping him into Dallas' (admittedly talented and deep) rotation and expecting him to develop while the team pursues fringe contention is unrealistic. It is even more unrealistic knowing Kyrie Irving (player option) is recovering from late-March surgery on his left ACL and that the offense has no primary initiator until he returns."
The Mavs might want to at least get a taste of what Davis' value could be on the trade market. Nico Harrison clearly valued him very high if it only cost him an additional first-round pick to move off of Luka Doncic.
Davis' injury upon arrival with the Mavs could hurt his trade value a tiny bit, but he is still one of the best players in the NBA.
Once Flagg is in the building, it will be a lot more clear who fits the mold and who could be in line for a trade.
