Dallas Basketball

Mavericks receive middling grade for D'Angelo Russell signing

Some people aren't a big fan of this addition for the Mavs.

Austin Veazey

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal, a player option on the second year, with D'Angelo Russell on Monday, soon after free agency opened. Dallas hopes he can be the right stopgap until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL surgery in January or February.

Given what other guards have signed for, like Tyus Jones going to Orlando for $7 million in one year and Tre Jones getting $24 million over three years, Russell getting $13 million over two years isn't terrible.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks sign ex-Laker, NBA All-Star to $13 million deal

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, not everyone is a fan of the deal. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey graded every free agency signing of night one of free agency, and gave the Mavs a "C-" for the D'Angelo Russell signing.

"This is good value for D'Angelo Russell, a 29-year-old playmaker, who hit 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the four seasons prior to this one (when his three-point percentage plummeted to 31.4).

"With Kyrie Irving likely to miss the bulk of the campaign, the Dallas Mavericks can use Russell's shooting, as well as his ability to manipulate defenders as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

"But he also consistently ranks among the league's worst defenders in Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus, so this signing sort of flies in the face of Nico Harrison's near-constant preaching of "defense wins championships" in the wake of the Luka Dončić deal."

As Bailey mentioned, Russell's three-point shooting fell off a cliff last season. Whether or not he can bounce back from that will arguably be the biggest indication of whether this signing works or not. Ideally, Russell balls out and he opts out of his deal next season, but even if he does come back, it's not a deal that'll significantly handicap the team in the future.

READ MORE: Latest projection ‘can really see’ Mavericks being LeBron James’ next team

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News