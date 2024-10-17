Mavericks Release Final Injury Report Before Bucks Game
The Dallas Mavericks are playing in their preseason finale Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game they were hoping would be their dress rehearsal before the regular season starts next week.
Dallas has been hit hard with the injury bug in the preseason, as Dante Exum is out for three months with a wrist injury, and Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, and Maxi Kleber have all yet to play with various smaller ailments.
Before Thursday's game, Jason Kidd released the team's final injury report, listing Luka Doncic (calf contusion), Maxi Kleber (ankle), Kessler Edwards (ankle), and Dante Exum (wrist) all out. Kyrie Irving will also be out, listed with resting.
Milwaukee will be without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, who is recovering from multiple ankle surgeries this offseason. Doc Rivers believes he'll be ready for the regular season and wanted him to be back for this game, but they've decided to play it safe.
The Mavs are still searching for their first preseason win, losing their first three to the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and LA Clippers. While Kyrie Irving has only played in one of them, Klay Thompson's shooting struggles have been the biggest storyline in his two games. Jason Kidd isn't panicking about that yet, and he hasn't had a lot of on-court time with Doncic, who will open up looks for him. Thompson has been dealing with back tightness that he's played through to this point.
Jason Kidd did say that Luka Doncic participated in practice and looked good, but they decided to hold him out to ensure he's healthy for the regular season.
