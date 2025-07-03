Mavericks coach set to become top assistant for Denver Nuggets
The coaching carousel of the Dallas Mavericks continues to spin, and it has been spinning fast. Seemingly, no team has lost more assistant coaches this offseason than the Mavs, who were already up to five coaches departing.
Sean Sweeney left to become Mitch Johnson's associate head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, player development coach God Shammgod got a promotion with the Orlando Magic, Slovenian native Marko Milic left the team after the Luka Doncic trade, Alex Jensen left to be the head coach of the University of Utah, and Darrell Armstrong was removed from the staff after an aggravated assault charge.
READ MORE: Iconic Mavericks coach joining Orlando Magic
Now, a sixth coach has left the Mavericks, as the Denver Nuggets have hired Jared Dudley to be the team's lead assistant coach under first-time head coach David Adelman. With Dudley gone, all three of Kidd's front bench coaches have been hired away.
Dudley had drawn considerable interest this offseason from other teams, having interviewed with the Memphis Grizzlies for their lead assistant job, the Phoenix Suns for their head coaching job, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were said to show interest, too.
Many teams view Dudley as a future head coach. He was able to last as long as he did as a player in the NBA because he was like another coach on the floor and in the locker room. He ended his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win a championship in 2020, where Jason Kidd was an assistant coach.
Once Kidd left to become the head coach of the Mavs in 2021, Dudley followed, becoming an assistant on Kidd's staff and quickly climbing up his pecking order.
Dudley played 14 years in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, mostly, as well as stints with the Charlotte Bobcats, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and the Lakers.
The Mavericks have hired Frank Vogel and Jay Triano, two former head coaches, to fill Jensen's and Sweeney's shoes, but they'll need another new assistant to fill Dudley's spot, while also searching for a new player development coach in place of Shammgod.
READ MORE: Breaking: Mavericks add Lakers NBA champion head coach as assistant
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter