Mavericks see an unsurprising decrease in championship odds after Kyrie Irving injury
In the midst of a horrendous stretch for Mavericks players and fans, the catalyst of which was the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap with the LA Lakers, the news for the franchise continues to get worse and worse. Dallas' rash decision to deal Doncic has had effects on the rest of the team as well, including co-star Kyrie Irving, who suffered a torn ACL on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
While injuries can be freak accidents, there is no doubt that Irving's minutes have increased since the deal contributed to his ACL tear. As a result, the franchise is in further disarray than it was even a month ago.
With that comes the inevitable drop in championship odds – not that they were strong to begin with, but they went from +6500 to +8000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook since the news broke that Irving would miss the remainder of the season. Coming off of their NBA Finals appearance last year, the Mavericks were around +1000 to win it all this year, and in just one month, have gone from a relative favorite to a team that has a very good shot of missing the playoffs altogether.
As of right now, the Mavericks are sitting at a 10-seed, the final play-in spot. How quickly things can change from just a few months ago when Dallas was in conversations to compete for a championship. They are back in action at Milwaukee on March 5 but will be without Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy, and Caleb Martin.
The nightmare continues for Dallas fans.
