Mavericks sign former five-star after 2025 NBA Draft

Matthew Cleveland will begin his pro career on the Dallas Mavericks, per source.



The former five-star recruit and Miami star averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while also shooting 38.2% on 3-pointers last season.



