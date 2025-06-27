Mavericks sign conference Defensive Player of the Year after 2025 NBA Draft

Memphis’ Moussa Cissé has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks, I’m told.



The Guinean big man boasts ridiculous measurements at 6’11 ¼" in shoes, 225 lbs with a 7’5 ½" wingspan and 9’3” reach.



The AAC All-Tourney selection will compete for a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/TzD5zJVDpi