Jason Kidd gives Cooper Flagg, Giannis Antetokounmpo statement
The Mavericks made a franchise-shaping move on Wednesday night in their selection of Duke superstar Cooper Flagg with the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a move that can define the next era of Mavericks basketball as they move on from Luka Doncic.
A defensive-minded, highly talented athlete, Flagg has drawn comparisons to several other two-way stars, including Kevin Garnett, Scottie Pippen, and Kawhi Leonard. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has experience with elite prospects, most notably in Milwaukee with future Hall-of-Famer and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In fact, Kidd said in Flagg's introductory press conference that he will challenge Flagg the same way he did Antetokounmpo – by playing him at the lead guard spot as a means of readying him for the NBA game: "I want to put him at point guard, make him uncomfortable...I'm excited about giving him the ball against the Lakers and [seeing] what happens."
Kidd did the same thing with Giannis Antetokounmpo when he was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Letting him run the show was a big part of Antetokounmpo's development and why he turned into a two-time MVP.
Clearly, Kidd believes in Flagg's capabilities, but wants to push the young star by putting him in unfamiliar situations. Playing the rookie out of position can give him the opportunity to learn how to play make better, something that he flashed at Duke despite being off ball a good portion of possessions.
Flagg was the National Player of the Year at Duke last year, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 stocks per game on 48% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four at last year's NCAA Tournament, and has been a dominant force at every level of basketball since his freshman season of high school.
Whether he has natural point guard instincts has yet to be seen, but one thing is for certain: if anyone can adapt to multiple positions on the floor, it's Cooper Flagg.
