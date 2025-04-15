Mavericks star Anthony Davis sends message to Paige Bueckers after WNBA Draft
The city of Dallas gained a new superstar on Monday, as the Dallas Wings of the WNBA selected UConn's Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. For a city that has been hurting since the abysmal Luka Doncic trade, Bueckers gives the city a blockbuster star to be proud of, as she's coming off a championship season, averaging 19.9 PPG this year.
After the selection became official, the Dallas Mavericks posted a congratulatory message from another first-overall pick: Anthony Davis.
"What's up, Paige, AD here. From one first-overall pick to another, I just want to say congratulations. Welcome to Dallas, can't wait to get you here to support you, come to some games, and watch you do your thing. Congrats again, enjoy the night."
Ideally, this would've been Kyrie Irving (or Luka Doncic) sending this message, as Bueckers has said in the past that she models her game after Irving, but he's at home recovering from ACL surgery. Davis is still a nice consolation with his history as an NCAA champion going first overall, as Buckers just did.
Davis and the Mavericks are currently getting set for the NBA Play-In Tournament, looking to become the first 10-seed to make it into the playoffs. Buckers, meanwhile, hopes to turn a Dallas Wings team around that went 9-31 last season despite having Arike Ogunbowale as a star player.
