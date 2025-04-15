Dallas Basketball

Mavericks star Anthony Davis sends message to Paige Bueckers after WNBA Draft

Davis welcomed Bueckers to Dallas from one first-overall pick to another.

Austin Veazey

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The city of Dallas gained a new superstar on Monday, as the Dallas Wings of the WNBA selected UConn's Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. For a city that has been hurting since the abysmal Luka Doncic trade, Bueckers gives the city a blockbuster star to be proud of, as she's coming off a championship season, averaging 19.9 PPG this year.

After the selection became official, the Dallas Mavericks posted a congratulatory message from another first-overall pick: Anthony Davis.

READ MORE: Klay Thompson gives surprising grade for his first season with the Mavericks

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"What's up, Paige, AD here. From one first-overall pick to another, I just want to say congratulations. Welcome to Dallas, can't wait to get you here to support you, come to some games, and watch you do your thing. Congrats again, enjoy the night."

Ideally, this would've been Kyrie Irving (or Luka Doncic) sending this message, as Bueckers has said in the past that she models her game after Irving, but he's at home recovering from ACL surgery. Davis is still a nice consolation with his history as an NCAA champion going first overall, as Buckers just did.

Davis and the Mavericks are currently getting set for the NBA Play-In Tournament, looking to become the first 10-seed to make it into the playoffs. Buckers, meanwhile, hopes to turn a Dallas Wings team around that went 9-31 last season despite having Arike Ogunbowale as a star player.

READ MORE: Can Mavericks make a run? Breaking down NBA Play-In Tournament odds

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News