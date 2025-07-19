Mavericks star goes viral in jaw-dropping video
It's no secret that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is one of the top shooters in NBA History. He's not ranked No. 5 all-time in made three-pointers by mistake.
Thompson has made a living off draining baskets and he's got the ability to get hot at any time. Every basketball fan still remembers his 37 points in a single quarter - a league record - back in 2015.
That doesn't make it any less satisfying to see one of the best shooters in the game. It's like an art to see Thompson pick up a basketball and drain threes. Some might even like it to Michelangelo using a chisel.
Coming off his 12th year in the NBA and first season with the Mavericks, Thompson is still an efficient scorer. He's 35 years old and previous injuries (torn ACL - 2019, torn Achilles - 2020) have sapped some of his athleticism. Thompson has grown into a savvy player and he's still able to get to his most efficient shots on the floor, evidenced by his 39.1% from three-point range last season.
With the summer in full swing, now is the time for most players to take time off. Thompson, instead, is doing what he always does—putting in the work.
Thompson is already going viral for his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Now he's earning national attention again for his prolific shooting. In a recent workout, Thompson made a whopping 72 threes in a row.
Though he may be a professional basketball player in an open gym, 72 makes in a row is 72 makes in a row. It's difficult to do.
During the 2024-25 season, Thompson started in 72 games. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 27.3 minutes per contest. Thompson shot 41.2% from the field, 39.1% from three-point range, and 90.5% from the charity stripe.
Thompson signed three-year/$50 million deal with the Mavericks that will have him under contract through the 2026-27 season.
