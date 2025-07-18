Executive names recent NBA champion as threat to pry Luka Doncic away from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tricky situation with Luka Doncic. He could only have one year remaining on his contract if he opts out of his player option for the 2026-27 season, which would allow him to enter free agency.
Because of when the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers, a move that still stuns people, the Lakers can't offer Doncic more money than any other team, so they have no advantage over other teams, especially with the heavy state taxes in California. If they can't agree to an extension in August when he's eligible, his free agency will be the most heavily anticipated since LeBron James left Cleveland for the Lakers.
Because of that, one NBA executive says to keep an eye on the Denver Nuggets as a threat to pry Doncic out of Los Angeles.
"The Lakers have to be careful,” an anonymous Western Conference executive told Benedetto Vitale of ClutchPoints. “Luka just got his butt kicked by a team he handled easily last year, and now they're telling him to wait another year before he can really compete. If Denver wins it all or comes close while Rob [Pelinka] makes it clear he doesn't believe in Luka and LeBron as a combo, they could be a real threat for him this next season or two.”
Pelinka likely didn't help his chances of retaining Doncic by letting Dorian Finney-Smith, a close friend of Doncic, walk in free agency, and apparently even spreading rumors that he had a knee issue to bring down his value. They seem to be saving cap space for the 2027 offseason, but Doncic could be gone by then if things aren't handled correctly.
But why Denver? Doncic has been great friends with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, but the Nuggets also just hired Jared Dudley, a former Mavericks assistant, and JJ Barea, who played with Doncic in Dallas. Those are all great connections to have for Doncic to confide in if he chooses to go that route.
