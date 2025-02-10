LeBron James' camp noticed how quickly Lakers acted to appease Luka Doncic after Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers still doesn't make a lot of sense to any NBA fan, and it caught every party involved by surprise. The Lakers weren't expected to make any big moves around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as they didn't want to mortgage their future for aging stars entirely.
Instead, they sent Davis out to shore up their future as part of their package to bring in Luka Doncic. Now that the major piece of their future is secured, they're willing to do things and move pieces that they weren't willing to do with Davis and James.
Before the trade deadline, LA made a trade sending away Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap to bring in Mark Williams, a young, athletic center from the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is the type of center that Doncic had enjoyed playing with in Dallas and believed it would help the offense. The trade would end up being rescinded because of a failed physical on Williams' end, but it proved the Lakers were willing to make moves to appease Doncic.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic gets injury news for Lakers before Jazz game
ESPN's Dave McMeniman reported that LeBron James and his camp noticed that immediately. "What is clear is that Doncic will have a say. And it wasn't lost on James' camp, sources said, that Pelinka prioritized Doncic's involvement upon his arrival and immediately engaged in the Williams trade that he'd asked for, when James had for years wanted the team to trade its picks to improve its roster."
Whether that's a good or bad thing for the team's morale is yet to be seen. People have jokingly called LeBron James "LeGM" for trying to make moves behind the scenes, but it was Doncic's presence that for Pelinka to go out and make a move, even if it was rescinded later.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
READ MORE: Anthony Davis among seven Mavericks on injury report vs. Kings
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter