Mavericks star Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt video with Paige Bueckers after WNBA Draft
On Monday night, the Dallas Wings of the WNBA had the first-overall selection in the 2025 Draft, where they selected UConn standout guard Paige Bueckers. A legendary player at the collegiate level, Bueckers won a National Championship with the Huskies this past season and was a three-time All-American after being the top player in a star-studded 2020 high school class that included Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink.
Bueckers, a long-time fan of current Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who has said she models her game after the star, received a special message from the Dallas star upon her being drafted, which was recently posted to social media.
"Peace, Paige," Irving said to start off the welcome. "I just wanted to take the time out to congratulate you on being drafted, especially to the Dallas Wings. I'm so excited for your journey ahead...So happy and proud of you...the way you carried yourself throughout all of your obstacles and challenges, and more so proud that you were able to turn the page on the chapters of this story that you're writing.
"I'm so happy that you're going to be right down the street. I know the city is happy, I know the state is happy, and I know that the women's game is only going to get better with you in it. I feel like you're going to be one of the greats that we'll be talking about when you're done playing. Just want to give a shoutout to your family and all of those that support you."
Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season with Connecticut while shooting a blistering 53% from the field and 42% from three. She was a no-doubt first-overall pick and will be a major star in the WNBA for years to come.
