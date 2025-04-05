Dallas Basketball

Mavericks starter exits game against Clippers with apparent illness

The Mavericks wing left the game at the half and would not return.

Keenan Womack

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

While being blown out by the LA Clippers tonight in a crucial game, the Mavericks caught another piece of bad luck with the exit of small forward Klay Thompson, who left the game with an apparent illness, and would not return.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis' status revealed for Mavericks-Clippers

The most recent in a never-ending string of problems for this franchise, Thompson, who leads the team in three-pointers made per game this season, will be another big loss for an organization that has dealt with plenty in 2024-25. Obviously, some of these were self-inflicted wounds, but some of these issues have been out of their control – this is one of those.

On the season, Thompson has averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Hopefully it's a short-term health issue and Thompson can play in tomorrow night's rematch.

READ MORE: New Orleans Pelicans sign former Mavericks big man to contract

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News