Mavericks starter exits game against Clippers with apparent illness
While being blown out by the LA Clippers tonight in a crucial game, the Mavericks caught another piece of bad luck with the exit of small forward Klay Thompson, who left the game with an apparent illness, and would not return.
The most recent in a never-ending string of problems for this franchise, Thompson, who leads the team in three-pointers made per game this season, will be another big loss for an organization that has dealt with plenty in 2024-25. Obviously, some of these were self-inflicted wounds, but some of these issues have been out of their control – this is one of those.
On the season, Thompson has averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Hopefully it's a short-term health issue and Thompson can play in tomorrow night's rematch.
