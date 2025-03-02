Dallas Basketball

Mavericks starting forward P.J. Washington exits game against Bucks due to injury

The Mavericks forward will not return to the game.

Keenan Womack

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In tonight's game against the Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks lost yet another member of their frontcourt, at least for the short term. PJ Washington left the game in the third quarter with right ankle soreness and was ruled out after going to the sideline.

Washington, who had four points on 2-of-8 shooting and was a -21 in 15 minutes, is one of the few big men the Mavericks have left on the roster after injuries to Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. Though Washington has struggled since the Luka Doncic trade, as he had great chemistry with the Slovenian superstar, he is still an important player for this team considering they are so thin at the forward and center spots.

The injury comes as yet another blow to an embattled organization still reeling from fan response to the Doncic-Davis swap with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent away a beloved, home-grown star as well as any chance at competing for a championship in the near future. The team has very little hope, and players going down like this makes things even more difficult for head coach Jason Kidd, whose primary scorer and assist man was traded away behind his back.

Washington has been dealing with an ankle injury for a few weeks and missed Thursday's win against the Charlotte Hornets due to the ailment.

Dallas trailed Milwaukee 101-79 going into the fourth quarter.

