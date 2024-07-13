After Mavericks Trade, Josh Green Sees Significant Potential with Hornets
After coming up short in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks aggressively made roster changes around Luka Doncic. Among them was the decision to participate in a six-team sign-and-trade to acquire Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. Among the moving parts was Josh Green's landing with the Charlotte Hornets.
“It’s such a young team and they play at a fast pace,” Green said, “and I think I’m able to thrive in transition, being able to pick up the ball and play defense and just continue to grow my game. I’m still a young guy and it gets fun to be around older guys in Dallas and learn from them, and take that to Charlotte and just come in with a winning mindset, and, yeah, be ready to go.”
Green will be reuniting with Grant Williams, who joined with the Mavericks last summer in a sign-and-trade deal with the intent of filling the starting power forward role. He was ultimately moved to Charlotte ahead of the midseason deadline in exchange for P.J. Washington, who filled that role effectively to help Dallas reach the Finals.
“He’s super excited,” Green said regarding Williams. “He said it’s a great culture and super fun to be a part of. He said he’s been having the time of his life. He’s super happy. I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing Grant again.”
The skill-set Green brings to the table is an intriguing one with his combination of athleticism, improved perimeter shooter, finishing ability, and talent as a secondary playmaker. He will be joining a fast-paced Hornets team led by LaMelo Ball and Green is excited for that opportunity.
“Me and Melo came in the same draft class and he’s a very talented player,” Green said. “He gets all his teammates involved, great passer. So, I think it’s going back transition-wise and being able to push the pace. We think we have the ability to be a very fast team and it’s enjoyable to play that way. “So, I’m looking forward to it. I enjoy picking up full court and I’m just trying to be physical on the defensive end and lock into my assignments.”
It wasn't long ago when Green was facing now Hornets head coach Charles Lee when he was a member of the Celtics' coaching staff as an assistant. Now, Lee has taken the head coaching role in Charlotte and Green is motivated to play for him.
“It was an amazing experience, especially going against Coach (Lee),” Green said. “But I think I was able to learn a lot just from pressure-wise and preparation-wise just going into the Final series. I felt like I was able to grow a lot as a player in certain situations. And also being there, I definitely have an itch to get back there. So, very highly motivated and just excited.”
Green is coming off a season averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 57 regular games, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc. He played 26.4 minutes per game but saw a decline in his opportunities with the Mavericks after the team elected to start Derrick Jones Jr. in mid-March while swapping out Dereck Lively II for Daniel Gafford in the same move.
