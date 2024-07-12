Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Wins ESPY For Best NBA Player of the Year
After a historic season averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG, a few were surprised to see Luka Doncic not win the 2023-24 Most Valuable Player award. His statistics haven't been seen since the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and the Mavericks finished with 50 wins in a stacked Western Conference.
The people who thought he should've won MVP had their claims supported when he led the Mavs to the NBA Finals and won Western Conference Finals MVP after dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, he he a little extra proof that he should've been the MVP.
Luka Doncic has won the ESPY Award for the 2024 Best NBA Player over Denver's Nikola Jokic (who took home the MVP), Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Boston's Jayson Tatum. ESPN announced the award with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation before the ESPYs started.
ESPN likely went ahead and announced this as Doncic won't be in attendance for the ESPYs tonight as he is on vacation, taking a rest after a year-long stretch of basketball with very few breaks between playing for Slovenia and the Mavericks. The ESPYs are fan-voted.
Doncic has continued to garner recognition as one of the best players in the world, having already made five First-Team All-NBAs and multiple top-ten MVP finishes. The discourse surrounding his MVP campaign this season was odd despite his otherworldly stats, as he finished in third behind Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander. If he can lead the Mavs to one of the top seeds in the West next season, he should be able to take home his first MVP trophy.
