Mavericks trade proposal nets LeBron James from Lakers in massive 13-player deal
The Dallas Mavericks have been linked in trade rumors and proposals galore for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
LeBron is a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season, so the Lakers could look to move on from him.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggested a trade with the Mavs, Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that gets LeBron to Dallas.
Trade gets LeBron to Mavs
"The initial assumption is Dallas views James, even at almost 41, as the viable option to propel the franchise into upper-echelon contention. The cost is depth," Pincus wrote.
The loss of depth is a requirement with the apron restriction if James is decidedly the priority. Along with free agent Dante Exum, expected to return, the Mavericks' lineup would feature eight proven veterans, plus the projected top rookie in his class, Flagg. Dallas can add another veteran big man in early November, though most of the minutes at center would be filled by Davis and Lively. Flagg could start in the backcourt with James, Davis, Lively and Russell (eventually Irving, once healthy from a knee injury), or come off the bench with Thompson adding shooting to the starting group."
In the deal, the Mavs land LeBron, his son Bronny and Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme from the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers acquire Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks. Meanwhile, the Nets were able to get Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Dwight Powell.
This is a trade that needs many steps to go in the right direction, but if LeBron shows interest in a deal to the Mavs, it could get the ball rolling.
